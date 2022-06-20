TOPPENISH, Wash. —
The Yakama Nation Police Department has been looking for 40-year-old Benita D. Long since March 26, 2022. Long was last seen in Toppenish at El Corral and last heard from in Yakima.
Long has short brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on the chin. Long is 5’3”, has tattoos on the forearm and knuckles and has a burn scar on one leg.
Anyone with information should contact Yakama Nation Police Department at 509-865-2933.
