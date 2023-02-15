TOPPENISH, Wash. —
UPDATE. FEBRUARY 16, 2023.
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, Yakama Nation Police and the FBI responded to the shooting on the 1600 block of Chambers Road on February 14.
YCSO Detectives and a crime scene investigator processed the scene and interviewed witnesses after a woman was found dead.
According to the YCSO two women were arguing when one brought a bat into the argument and the other got a gun. During the argument the gun was fired.
The woman who fired the gun stayed at the home and called 911 to report the shooting. According to the YCSO she claimed that she was defending herself. She was not arrested and the case will be reviewed by the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office when the investigation is complete.
An autopsy was performed on February 15 and the gunshot victim has been identified as Eleanor Roberta Williams, 44, of Harrah. She was an enrolled member of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
The (YCSO) will be the lead investigative agency in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Williams at (509)574-2569 or send a tip through www.crimestoppersyakco.org. Case 23C02319.
FEBRUARY 15, 2023.
One woman is dead after a shooting around the 1600 block of Chambers Road at 4:30 p.m. on February 15, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. She was reportedly shot by another woman; it is unknown if there has been an arrest.
The victim was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, according to Schilperoort. Yakama Tribal Police also responded; it is unknown at this time who will be in charge of the case.
Schilperoort reports more information will be released as it is available.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
