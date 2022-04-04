Yakima 20-year-old arrested in connection to shooting and stabbing of officer in Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. —
One off-duty officer died in Vancouver after a stabbing and shooting involving a suspect from Yakima. According to Clark County records, a robbery suspect fled from a gas station in Vancouver on January 29. The suspect, later identified by police as 20-year-old Julio Segura from Yakima, reportedly ran to a home off the road in a wooded area.
Dispatch records show he ran to a residence off 84th, which was found to be the home of an off-duty officer, Donald Sahota. He was in the driveway when he was seen by Sahota.
Records show Sahota’s wife then called 9-1-1.
“My husband has the door open,” she said. “He’s a police officer and he’s armed.”
There was then a confrontation between Segura and Sahota, as seen on drone footage. Reports say Segura had a knife.
Police reports say Sahota was then stabbed and dropped his gun. They say that Segura then ran for the door, with Sahota following. This is when Clark County deputies report attempting to approach the scene.
While it was dark, deputies observed an SUV pull up and one of the men going inside the house. It was later found that this was Sahota, attempting to repossess his gun.
A Clark County Deputy, Jonathan Feller, then exited his vehicle and fired four rounds from his rifle.
The rounds hit Sahota and ultimately killed him.
“I believed that if the person got in that house that they would kill them,” said Feller. “And I had to stop that person from getting in and hurting those innocent people.”
Criminal Justice professor Dr. Keith Taylor released an investigative report of the incident. Taylor called the event a tragedy and noted good intentions.
“It is quite clear that they thought that this individual was the person who presented the threat,” said Taylor.
Following the shots, Segura is reported to have walked out of the house with his hands above his head.
“I panicked,” Segura said. “I was in the wrong because I approach someone in the middle of the night, at his own household so. Yeah, I would try to get the suspect on the ground with a gun too.”
He admitted to stabbing Sahota.
He was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder, first degree assault and first degree burglary.
