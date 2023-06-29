YAKIMA, Wash.- Several city offices and services will be closed around Yakima for the upcoming 4th of July Holiday.
City of Yakima 4th of July closures:
- City Hall, Y-PAC, Public Works, the Harman Center, Law and Justice Center and Parks and Recreation offices.
- City Council meeting will be moved to July 5 at 5:30 in City Hall.
- Police and Fire Department offices will be closed. Emergency services will be operating.
- The Yakima Transit will not be operating.
- No garbage pickup on Tuesday, July 4. Garbage collection will be one day later than regularly scheduled days next week.
- City water, sewer and waste customers can use the bill pay kiosk outside of City Hall.
