YAKIMA, Wash.- Several city offices and services will be closed around Yakima for the upcoming 4th of July Holiday. 

City of Yakima 4th of July closures:

  • City Hall, Y-PAC, Public Works, the Harman Center, Law and Justice Center and Parks and Recreation offices.
  • City Council meeting will be moved to July 5 at 5:30 in City Hall.
  • Police and Fire Department offices will be closed. Emergency services will be operating.
  • The Yakima Transit will not be operating.
  • No garbage pickup on Tuesday, July 4. Garbage collection will be one day later than regularly scheduled days next week.
  • City water, sewer and waste customers can use the bill pay kiosk outside of City Hall.

