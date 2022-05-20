YAKIMA, Wash. -
Yakima Police Officers say the Yakima Air Terminal is closed after a serious crash into power boxes and the control tower.
YPD says there will be no flights for right now while they investigate and clean up the serious crash.
Officers believe the car hit the power boxes at a high rate of speed and launched into the control tower.
YPD believes the driver may have been under the influence and is currently facing life threatening injuries.
YPD did not say when the airport would reopen.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
