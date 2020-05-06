YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) has qualified for nearly $1.3 million in federal funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) grant.

The Yakima City Council voted to apply and accept the grant funds during its regular meeting last night, Tuesday, May 5th.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) estimates YKM’s grant total will be $1,286,003. It is part of an approximately $10 billion federal funding package for airports to provide economic assistance in response to COVID-19 economic impacts.

“Fiscal sustainability will be our first priority for these grant funds,” Yakima Airport Director Robert Peterson said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic various transportation sectors have witnessed unprecedented decreases in business activities. Airport revenues received from these sectors have already decreased as passengers follow stay-at-home recommendations.”

“Airports are a critical component to the nation’s economy and the CARES Act funds will have a positive effect on our airport as we recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peterson said.

The Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field is one of 62 airports in Washington state slated to receive CARES Act funds. Grants range from $1,000 up to more than $192 million for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Visit https://flyykm.com/ or call 575-6149 for more about Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.