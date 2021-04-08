Yakima Airport to receive more than $1 million in COVID-19 Grant Funds

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field will receive more than $1 million in federal funds in response to operational impacts due to COVID-19.
The Yakima City Council approved the $1,023,575 grant during its meeting on Tuesday night, April 6th.
The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA). It provides approximately $2 billion to airports within the National Plan of Integrated Airports System experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the virus.
“Like many airports throughout the nation, the Yakima Airport experienced a drastic decline in passenger activities due to travel restrictions in order to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus,” said Airport Director Rob Peterson. “This grant will help us offset those lost revenues, and ensure the airport continues to meet or exceed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sanitization standards as passengers traverse our terminal building.”
In addition, the CRRSAA grant package provides the Yakima Airport an additional $14,863 in rent relief for airport concessions in the main terminal building.
“We appreciate the CRRSAA’s support of our airport concessions in response to the decline in business activities they experienced due to COVID-19,” said Peterson. “As with small businesses throughout the community, they have been negatively impacted during the pandemic.”
