YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima Humane Society Animal Control shelter is at max capacity and for the moment no longer able to pickup stray animals.
The shelter will still respond to calls of lost pets and help reunite pets with their owners and injured or aggressive non-owned animals will still be picked up according to Yakima Humane.
Ways to help Yakima Humane:
- Report a lost or found pet.
- Volunteer at the shelter or to foster an animal.
- License and microchip your pet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.