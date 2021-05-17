YAKIMA, WA - The Arctic Circle fast-food chain came to Yakima in 1978, and since then, its been the loyal customers keeping it afloat said manager, Cami Moody.
Since the pandemic, they had to rely fully on their drive-through to get by said, Moody.
"We’re still pretty busy, maybe even busier with just the drive-through," said Moody, "it hasn’t slowed us down at all."
Moody said every day she sees people come from all over the state.
"People literally drive two to three hours a day to and it's pretty cool to experience that with them," said Moody.
It's their special fry sauce that keeps people coming back said, Moody. Arctic Circle even sells its sauce to customers.
Moody said she's proud to work for the last chain in Washington, located on Nob Hill Boulevard. She said they plan to reopen their lobby on July 1st.