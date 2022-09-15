YAKIMA, Wash.-
A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Today's indictment, announced by Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, alleges that from October of 2012 to June of 2019, Bliesner conspired to introduce unsafe, adulterated, and misbranded fruit juice products into interstate commerce by selling to customers worldwide.
The indictment alleges that the adulterated juice contained harmful substances, was produced under unsanitary conditions, and was unfit for consumption.
Bliesner and VPI also allegedly lied to customers about the age and quality of the product being sold, failed to register two storage facilities, and lied to FDA inspectors.
According to the indictment inspectors observed mold and photographed a rat in VPI's facilities in 2018. Further tests revealed bird and rodent feces, fur, insects, and mold.
In January, 2001, Bliesner and VPI agreed to an injunction under which they wouldn't produce food without FDA approval.
Bliesner faces a max sentence of 20 years and a $500,000 fine if convicted.
