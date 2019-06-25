Yakima-area highway impacts for the week of June 24 - 28

YAKIMA – Travelers will see some impacts at night this week along I-82 from Selah to Union Gap.
Crews are working to replace guardrail in multiple locations and continue progress on the South Union Gap interchange project.
Message signs will guide travelers through detoured areas.
Nightly closures
June 24, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The eastbound I-82 on ramp at South Union Gap will be closed.
June 24, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The eastbound I-82 off-ramp at Yakima Avenue will be closed.
June 25, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.: The westbound I-82 off ramp at Yakima Avenue will be closed.
June 26, 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.: The westbound I-82 off ramp connecting to US 12 will be closed.
June 27, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.: I-82 will be closed westbound at the South Union Gap exit.
June 28, from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.: I-82 will be closed eastbound at the Valley Mall Boulevard exit.