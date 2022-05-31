YAKIMA, WA - Members of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities hosted a blessing in Millennium Plaza trying to bring awareness to gun violence and the recent mass shooting deaths affecting many people across the nation.
18 mass shootings took place across the nation since the Uvalde, Texas shooting on May 24, 2022, according to The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization. Several of these shootings occurred at parties and on Memorial Day.
"This should not be happening," said Shane Moore a Pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church and Preschool. "I don't have the solutions but let's dialog, let's expand and debate. Let's learn and grow and hopefully, these things can happen less and less."
The association came out to give a blessing to the land and those that have been affected by the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting which killed 21 people, 19 of which were children, and the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on May 14, 2022, where a teenage gunman drove 200 miles to a supermarket and fired over 50 shots, killing 10 people in what police are calling a "hate crime attack."
"When these events happen it just you know brings back all the pain I've gone through and this is so needless, it is so absurdly needless," said Spencer Hatton, a Journalist, and activist in the Yakima Community.
He said seeing the deaths of so many children reminded him of the loss of his own child 20 years ago.
"It hurts so much because we loved our children so much," said Hatton. "That's the pain and that will last because our love lasts with them."
Hatton said he has spoken at conferences before about child loss and when speaking with a psychologist who has studied adult trauma he hold him, "The most traumatic event for an adult is surviving the holocaust, and I've studied the holocaust and that is about as traumatic as you can get," said Hatton. "But he (the psychologist) said, you know what number two is? a parent losing a child."
That's why the shooting in Uvalde stood out to him so much.
"Other parents say 'I know your feeling' no they don't, they really don't. It's a sweet thought but they really don't understand the pain," said Hatton. "It starts in your gut and it lasts, you don't sleep you don't eat because you loved your child so much. So that's the price we pay for loving our children."
Now more than ever people are saying enough is enough.
"Prayers and thoughts are not enough, we actually have to take action," said Marilyn Holloway, a member of the Yakima Association of Faith Communities.
When I spoke to some of the people who attended, many of the members had different takes on how to move forward in the wake of gun violence.
"We need help for those who have thoughts of violence in their hearts to reach those so that they can deal with the anger and the hurt that's within them," said Holloway, speaking about mental health and help for those who need it.
One person told me a gun buyback program might be a good idea.
"Sell them, that's fine," said Hatton. "Have the government require you pay a tax, a heavy tax and you got to go through all these other loops. You can have all the guns you want but you have to go through these steps."
And some didn't want to get rid of guns, they just want guaranteed protection from congress.
"We are not going to outlaw guns and I don't think we should but I think we need to have a civil discussion of how do we protect one another?" said Pastor Moore. "How do we have dialog and learn from one another?"
Pastor Moore hopes every time he comes out to bless the land with holy water flowing a tragic shooting, he never has to do that again, that's why he's calling on Congress to make a change.
