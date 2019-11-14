YAKIMA, WA- A local bookshop and author are coming together to sell a book that will help provide a Thanksgiving meal for people at the Union Gospel Mission.

Yakima author Debra Yergen is selling her new book called Grace Knows Your Name at Inklings.

The book is about being grateful and living with grace.

"With the holiday's coming up it's my favorite time of year and I felt called to write this book. We often think about Thanksgiving with gratitude but really grace and gratitude walk hand in hand," said Debra Yergen, Author.

Yergen says small acts of kindness make a big difference.

"It really is the little things that matter and we can go out of our way to do something very small that can have a huge impact on somebody else and so when that thought crosses do that act, do that kindness give someone grace," said Yergen.

The manager at Inklings says choosing the Union Gospel Mission was an easy decision.

Emily Ring says she is happy "to be able to give back from a book with a theme of Thanksgiving to an organization that provides Thanksgiving for people who can't have it other wise."

For every cope of Grace Knows Your Name sold at Inklings during the month of November the proceeds will provide a Thanksgiving meal to someone at the Union Gospel Mission.