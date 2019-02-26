The House of Representatives voted today to approve the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan. This plan is a bill that both Congressman Dan Newhouse and Senator Maria Cantwell have been working on.

The plan will better accommodate the water needs of the agricultural community, conservationists as well as the people that live in the Yakima River Basin Region. The hope is that this plan will also help out in seasons of drought. Congressman Newhouse believes the teamwork that was required to form this bill makes the state of Washington a shining example of how to work together.

"I've said this on several occasions and it is very true the Yakima River Basin is being looked at as a model of how to collaborate and work together to achieve a goal and in this case enhancing the Yakima river," said Newhouse.

Since the bill was already approved by the Senate in early February, it can now be brought to President's Trump's desk to be signed.