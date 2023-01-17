YAKIMA, Wash.-
As part of Black History Month in February Yakima will welcome Dr. Jesse Wineberry for a series of events at the Convention Center and Beauchamp Community Center on Febrary 2 and 3.
Wineberry served 5 terms in the Washington state House of Representatives from 1985-1995 and according to a OIC of Washington press release, he was the first African-American to represent Seattle's 43rd legislative district.
In 1985 Wineberry made history as the freshman sponsor of House Bill 222, which created the MLK state Holiday.
February 2:
On Thursday, February 2 Wineberry will speak at the 15th annual Rotary Black History Program at the Yakima Convention Center at 10 N. 8th St.
Those interested in attending must RSVP through the Yakima Rotary. The luncheon costs $17.50.
At 5:30 p.m. Wineberry will be speaking at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center at 1211 S. 7th. Those interested in attending must RSVP.
February 3:
Dr. Wineberry will attend a conversation with young leaders of the Yakima Valley at the OIC Training Center at 815 Fruitvale Blvd. Those interested in attending must RSVP.
