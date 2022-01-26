YAKIMA, WA - Problems plaguing the Yakima County Health District, today's the board tried to come up with solutions.
The board discussed things like the extreme lack of disability workers in the county and how the Omicron Variant is making things worse.
It took three hours of suggestions and at times arguments.
The Yakima County Board of Health is struggling in it's disability program.
"Unfortunately that was also the same time that the COVID pandemic hit and we've also seen that impact employment with our developmental disabilities clients" said Lilian Bravo, Director of Public Partnerships for Yakima County. "That many individuals have chosen not to return to work because they don't feel safe to do so at this point in time."
They have found that the omicron virus is not overwhelmingly leading to loss of life in the community, but it is still highly contagious and doesn't seem like it will be going away anytime soon.
Hospitalizations are up and hospitals in Yakima County still have low staffing because of it.
There were 3 main testing sites in the county but starting February 1st they are transitioning to have 2 testing sites having the Sunnyside location close.
Then there were some arguments about wearing masks in schools...
"Can wearing the masks make it harder for my child to breathe? and basically the answer to that is no it doesn't make it significantly different" said Neil Barg, Infectious Disease Specialist, UW Medicine-Harborview Medical Center & Yakima Valley Memorial. "The one paper that keeps getting quoted as we talked about before regarding masks causing bad health, actually that was retracted."
One of the board members argued against cloth mask wearing.
"I would just like to call a point to highlight, you said high quality and you said worn correctly, neither of those things are being done in our schools with our children" said Amanda McKinney, Yakima County Commissioner. "So you've repeatedly, I believe in our last meeting stated that cloth masks provide nothing, no protection against the omicron variant and yet that is what our children are being forced to wear at school."
Finally, when discussing house bill 1152 for adding an additional 3 members to the board including 1 tribal representative for the Yakima Nation, they ultimately voted no.
Having 3 in favor and 4 not in favor.
Yakima county is already under fire with a discrimination lawsuit being filed by One America.
The next Board of Health meeting for the Yakima Health District will be February 23rd, 2022.