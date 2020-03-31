YAKIMA, WA - Minado Buffet, a Yakima restaurant located at 501 North 1st Street in the former Black Angus building, was vandalized early Saturday morning.
Based on security camera footage, at about 3:30 am on Saturday, March 28th, a suspect wearing a hood and gloves used black spray paint to write a message on the outside east wall of the restaurant containing a racial slur and referencing COVID-19. The suspect then broke the glass in four windows and a door with an unknown object.
“Vandalism of any kind, especially vandalism that is targeted toward a specific ethnic group, is contrary to the values of the Yakima community,” said Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers. “It is critical during the current public health emergency that our community bands together.”
No suspects have been arrested yet. YPD detectives are actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.