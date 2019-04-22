YAKIMA, WA - A man suspected of attempting to burglarize a downtown Yakima business Monday morning was shot by the owner of the business, who found the suspected burglar inside his business's building shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Yakima police were dispatched to an insurance business at 30 N. 2nd Street in response to a burglary in progress/shots fired call. Officers found the suspected burglar inside the insurance office. The suspected burglar had gunshot wounds to his face and arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of the insurance business told police he shot the suspected burglar. He is cooperating with the police investigation.