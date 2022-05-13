Yakima businesses offer prizes at National Bike to Work Day event

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Celebrate National Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20 at the Yakima Greenway with numerous local businesses and promotions. There will be baked goods from Viera’s and coffee from Essencia available from 6:30-9:30 a.m. during the morning event.
From 4:30-6:30 p.m., you can wear your bike helmet for $1 off Single Hill Brewing Company pints. You can enjoy charcuterie from Abundant Table. Those wearing helmets will be entered into raffle prize drawings. Prizes include dinner from J Bell Cellars and Crafted, a Kameo Florist gift card, two tickets for Star Dust at the Capitol Theatre, all-day Boost e-bike rental for two and more.
