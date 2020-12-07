YAKIMA, WA – The magnificent art pieces that shown in the windows of Downtown Yakima businesses during Chalk Art Fest are now available for purchase by the public through an online auction hosted by the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY).
The auction kicked off Friday, December 4, 2020, and will run through this Friday, December 11, 2020 – bidding concludes at 5 pm.
“We are thrilled that most of the artists who participated in the festival donated their artwork for this auction,” says DAY Executive Director, Andrew Holt. “All proceeds will go towards next year’s event and efforts to revitalize historic Downtown Yakima. It also provides an additional avenue for these terrific artists to have their work appreciated.”
Due to COVID-19, skilled artists received pallets on which to perform their art this year, instead of the sidewalks of Downtown Yakima, as in past years. Once their artwork was completed and returned to DAY, their striking renderings of “their favorite Downtown Yakima place” were displayed in business windows and in an online photo gallery where the public voted for their favorite piece. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were awarded. Winners of the voting are noted in their listing description. Artists signed release forms giving consent for their artwork to be included this week’s auction by DAY.
“Although we greatly missed having the one day event where we get to have community members and artists, side-by-side, celebrating our community and the magic of chalk art, this year’s event did provide us the result of permanent art,” says Holt. “The concept of an auction was the idea of our Operations Manager, John O’Rourke. He saw it as a way to further celebrate the remarkable art and the artists who brought it to life and support the event. We all agreed!” Holt adds, “We truly appreciate the generosity of the artists who donated their artwork, and for their participation in the event.”
All the artwork up for bid is on the DAY Facebook page. Each piece has a minimum bid. A bid is submitted by entering an amount in the comment section of the Facebook post. Bids must be made in increments of $5 – a bid can be an increase of more than $5, such as $10, $15, or $20. All bids received after 5 pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 will be invalid. Those making winning bids will be contacted by DAY.
Facebook Chalk Art Festival Auction link: https://www.facebook.com/downtownyakima/