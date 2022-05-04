YAKIMA, Wash. —
At the Yakima City Council regular meeting on May 3, it agreed to apply for funding to install Wi-Fi in three public parks. The county will ask for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The city IT conducted research into what this kind of project might cost in May 2020, following a motion from Councilmember Matt Brown. The research estimated the upfront cost would be around $50,000-$60,000. An additional $5,000 was estimated for yearly maintenance costs.
Current plans include Gilbert Park, Miller Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Councilmembers unanimously agree to apply for the funding after noting how COVID-19 demonstrated the need for community broadband.
