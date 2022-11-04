YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council approved a 1% property tax raise with a 5:2 vote at its regular meeting on November 1, according to ordinance documents. The council is allowed to increase these rates once a year without asking voters, so long as it’s no more than a 1% increase.
Councilmembers Eliana Macias, Danny Herrera, Janice Deccio, Soneya Lund and Holly Cousens voted in favor of the increase. Only Patricia Byers and Matt Brown voted against the ordinances.
The ordinance is reportedly necessary for the city’s expected expenses for 2023. The net amount property taxes must be raised is reported at $21,759,389, according to the ordinance. This includes $800,000 for Firemen’s Relief and Pension Fund, the rest for operating funds.
The total is the revenue the city expects to receive throughout 2023; this is calculated by the assessed value of each property and current rates.
