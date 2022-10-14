YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council approved paid parking in downtown Yakima at its regular meeting on October 11. Starting in April 2023, parking downtown will cost $1 an hour from Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Your first two hours in downtown Yakima will be free, then the charge will accrue. Parking will be free on Sundays.
The money made from the parking will go toward parking lot and sidewalk upkeep, along with other downtown infrastructure needs.
City Manager Robert Harrison explained that the two options the city has for revenue are fines or user fees. In other words, to pay for infrastructure, the city must either write tickets and fine people, or charge people for basic services. In this case, the latter was chosen.
