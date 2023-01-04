YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima City Council is looking for community feedback after submitting a letter to the Washington Department of Transportation yesterday to be considered for the new airport location.
The city is hoping to use the recommendation as a way to improve on their already standing airport, Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field.
In the letter, the City Council emphasizes the working relationship between YKM and SeaTac. The Yakima airport is used as an emergency landing site for aircraft that can't make it to Seattle, and with the city's central location within the state, transportation to the refurbished site would be balanced from most Washington airports.
City Council also points out the proximity to the railyard that would allow for easier access to freight that comes by train.
With the purchase of an additional 1,000 acres of land that surrounds the airport, YKM could host up to a 13,000-foot runway, nearly doubling the 7,700-foot runway already in place.
Additional land would also allow for the development of terminals, hangars, and businesses needed with the expansion.
With a lot of land available within a five-mile radius of the airport, the city considers it a prime location to develop long term parking, rental car, hotels and other industrial or commercial businesses to accommodate the influx of activity.
the city now looks for community feedback on the airport expansion through a confidential, two question survey. The questionnaire asks about support levels for expansion and for any concerns you may have about the proposal.
The survey and more information can be found on the city's website.
