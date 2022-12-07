YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima City Council will again discuss the possibility of paid parking in downtown Yakima in six months, delaying a decision in order to benefit business owners. The council approved the proposal in October to begin charging $1 per hour to park downtown during business hours starting April 2023.

When opening its regular meeting on December 6 to public comment, many business owners and consumers voiced concerns with the paid parking proposal. Each person had only two and a half minutes to make their point, and the public comment portion of the meeting would take no longer than 35 minutes total.

Steve Mercy asked for time to discuss alternatives to the paid parking option, so customers won’t be charged to park. They said that business and property owners in the downtown area were not approached about the ordinance. Others mentioned the same concern.

Trena Schab, co-owner of Schab’s Bier Den said they are truly a mom-and-pop shop, with no investors or partners helping finance the operation. She offered numerous other options that would revitalize downtown and benefit all parties without implementing paid parking.

“Having our customers pay for parking to visit our taproom, or have our team pay for parking permits at this time would create a large impact on all of us,” said Schab. “We are not opposed to a parking solution, however it doesn’t make sense to us at this time, after feeling as though we’re just getting above water so to speak after COVID.”

Corie Ratliff, owner of Mama Corie’s Kitchen, said she’s been consistently asking customers about the proposal. One told her they would rather circle the block and order takeout than pay for parking. She urged the council to include business owners in the solution and work together to find another option.

“All of us understand that there has to be maintenance done to the parking lots…” said Joe Mann of Ron’s Coin and Collectables. “We all want to help with that solution, but we think there’s other ways of doing this.”

Mann asked the council to delay making a decision until councilmembers could sit down with business owners to discuss other possibilities.

Andrew Holt, executive director of the Downtown Association of Yakima says that conversations with downtown businesses have made their feelings clear. Holt reports that he hasn’t spoken to a single business that supports the proposal.

Businesswoman Kathi Mercy argued that paid parking would hurt events that are currently doing quite well in downtown Yakima, like the recent Sip n Stroll and Small Business Saturday events. She asked the council to reconsider, as businesses downtown are already struggling to hire enough employees. Mercy said that between COVID struggles, increasing minimum wage and the other realities of small business owners, now is not an opportune time to implement parking fees.

Following the concerns of these business owners and several others, the council was scheduled to vote on the night’s items. When the ordinance regarding paid parking was reached, Councilwoman Patricia Byers moved to table the vote until an alternative can be prepared for the council to consider.

The council voted against an amendment to the ordinance with an original proposal time, instead amending to revisit the issue in six months. The new amendment was passed, along with the motion to table voting.