YAKIMA, WA - Yakima City Council extended an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19 through Tuesday, September 1st.

City of Yakima Press Release:

During its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 4th, the Yakima City Council extended an emergency proclamation due to COVID-19. Council’s action extends the declaration through Tuesday, September 1st.

The declaration enables the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal assistance needed to meet costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency and to make purchases necessary to respond to the emergency without usual procurement procedures.

Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, which took effect immediately. Under state law, the full Council needed to ratify the declaration in order for it to remain in effect long term. Council did so during a special meeting held March 13th.

Council then extended the order during its meetings on April 7th, May 5th, June 2nd and July 7th.

Yakima City Hall remains closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The City continues to provide services to the community.

Visit https://www.yakimawa.gov/media/points-of-interest/online-city-services/ for options to connect with City departments online and by phone.

Click https://www.yakimawa.gov/covid19/ for information on the City’s response to the pandemic, as well as helpful precautions and links related to COVID-19 and the community’s response.