Yakima City Council extends Emergency Declaration due to COVID-19

YAKIMA, WA - During its regular meeting Tuesday, January 5th, the Yakima City Council decided to extend the emergency proclamation due to COVID-19.
Council’s action extends the declaration through Tuesday, February 2nd.
The declaration enables the City to potentially be eligible for state and federal assistance needed to meet costs associated with the COVID-19 emergency and to make purchases necessary to respond to the emergency without usual procurement procedures.
Mayor Patricia Byers signed the initial emergency declaration on March 12th, 2020, which took effect immediately. Under state law, the full Council needed to ratify the declaration in order for it to remain in effect long term. Council did so during a special meeting held March 13th, 2020.
Council has since extended the order each month.