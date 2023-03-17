YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima City Councilmember Matt Brown (District 6) will host a community forum next Thursday, March 23rd, at the Harman Center, 101 N. 65th Avenue from 6-7:30 p.m.
According to a City of Yakima press release the forum will allow residents to ask questions and provide feedback on projects and issues within the Yakima community, including public safety, traffic, road construction, economic development and the downtown area.
“It will give people a chance to bring up issues and to learn more about what the Council and the City are working on now and what kinds of things should be focused on moving forward," Councilmember Brown said.
Light refreshments will be served and City Staff will be at the forum to answer any questions according to Yakima's press release.
