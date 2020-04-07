YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima City Council members voted in favor to propose the censure of Councilmember Jason White after making verbal attacks toward community members in person and through social media.

Councilman Jason White, who was not at Tuesday nights meeting, or the three previous meetings according to the council's roll call, represents Yakima's District #2, which encompasses the East Nob Hill area.

Several community members have told councilmembers that White has spoken out against the LGBTQIA+ community after Idaho banned transgenders from changing their sex on birth certificates. Those same community members state he verbally attacked them through Facebook and called them derogatory names.

Another community member, who wanted to remain anonymous, due to safety concerns, said White was not taking the COVID-19 preventative measures seriously and continually encourages his constituents to "take back your life" on Facebook.

The Yakima City Council spokesperson said councilmember White is allowed to have opinions on his personal page.

During the council meeting Tuesday evening it was a different story.

Deputy Mayor Holly Cousens was the first to propose the measure on grounds of "inflammatory language in violation of the code of ethics."

"Mr. White's irresponsible rhetoric not only offers zero solutions to the problem but poses to threaten the welfare to anyone who decides to listen," said Cousens.

Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers seconded and condoned his behavior.

The council also found White not complying with the code of conduct.

Councilmembers state White has broken the professionalism, positive constructive business and careful choice of words to not offend categories found in the code.

The council voted 6 to 0 in favor of censorship proceedings.

Councilmembers are expected to vote on implementing the censorship at the next council meeting on April 21st.