Yakima City Hall offering 24/7 bill payment kiosk

YAKIMA - City of Yakima water, sewer and refuse customers now have a bill payment kiosk outside City Hall’s main entrance on 2nd Street.
The kiosk provides information in both English and Spanish and will be available for use while City Hall is closed due to COVID-19 precautions, and when it re-opens on Tuesday, June 1st.
Customers will need to know their account number to access the kiosk and can pay their utility bills with cash, debit or credit cards, and personal checks. The kiosk will scan the check and return it to the customer.
Customers cannot pay citations, permits, or dog licensing fees at the kiosk.
Online payments are still accepted by Yakima City Hall.