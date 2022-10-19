YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Board of Directors for the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency recently introduced Marc Thornsbury as its new Executive Director.
"After a lengthy search and selection process, we are pleased to have Mr. Thornsbury assume leadership of the agency and help us as we move forward," the Board of Directors said in a press release.
Thornsbury previously served as executive director for a Washington public port district.
"I am pleased to serve the citizens and businesses of Yakima County and dedicated to ensuring the YRCAA is an efficient, effective, transparent, and responsive agency," Thornsbury said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.