YAKIMA, WA - The Coastal store in Yakima is giving away free life jackets to kids at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds.
Living in the Pacific Northwest with its many lakes, rivers, and beaches, we are all too familiar with the possibility of water tragedies. The weather warms up, however, the water in the lakes, rivers, and other recreational areas can still be very cold. Currents and other water dangers can be unpredictable, and we must stay informed on current conditions and take precautions to keep a day in the water both fun and safe. We encourage all kids and parents alike to wear life jackets.
On Saturday, July 11th, your Yakima Coastal store will be giving away 300 life jackets for kids up to 12 years of age, absolutely free. This special drive-thru event will take place in the main parking lot of the Central Washington State Fairgrounds from 11 am to 1 pm. This is a first-come, first-serve event and your Coastal employees and volunteers will be wearing masks and following all social distancing guidelines. The fairgrounds are located at 1301 South Fair Avenue in Yakima.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” commented Lori McKinnon, Coastal President. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the year personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” continued McKinnon. “This year, we are giving away over 5,000 life jackets to kids company-wide, in hopes that we can help make a difference in the communities we serve when it comes to families coming home safe aYer a day of playing in the water,” concluded McKinnon.