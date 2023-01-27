YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Community Aid group is responding to the release of the bodycam footage from Memphis, Tennessee. The group recommends limiting views and shares of the videos because of the sensitive nature of the footage.
"Constantly consuming the violent that is inflicted, supposedly by the people that are supposed to protect us," said Noemi Sanchez. "It just ultimately, like, ends up causing more harm by consuming it over and over again."
The group has posted a guide on Facebook with tips on limiting imagery that comes through social media feeds.
Sanchez also pushes for transparency from law enforcement in regard to investigations of their own department.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office released a letter from Sheriff Tom Croskrey about its transparency within the department.
