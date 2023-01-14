YAKIMA, Wash. -
The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Munguia.
Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park.
Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima River.
Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search.
Lucian's family gathered with community members to share laughs, tears and memories of little Lucian.
The family lovingly called Lucian, Shushin, and Shushi.
There were signs at the celebration of life that said we love you Shushin.
Sandra Munguia, Lucian's mother politely declined to talk because she said she's still grieving and wants to focus on her family.
Amy Bailey Lucian's aunt wrote a poem for Lucian the pastor read as he was hosting the ceremony.
"Little fish stretch your eyes, we'll see you one day in the skies. You have all the ocean to be free, as we rest your soul forever in the sea," a line from the poem the pastor read.
Lucian loved fish and could tell you what each species of fish was.
There wasn't a dry eye in the church.
The celebration lasted around an hour and ended with a video presentation of Lucian's family's favorite pictures and video memories.
The pastor ended the ceremony with a prayer.
Lucian's parents Juan and Sandra were greeted by community members with hugs, and tears and some prayed with and for the family members.
Bailey told me they hosted the candlelight vigil last week at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene.
That church held 500 people.
The Stone Church was chosen for the celebration because they were expecting more community members.
The church has room for 1,400 people and the church was just about full.
Bailey tells me the family is overwhelmed with support from the Yakima community.
The Munguia family thanks numerous agencies in the ceremony who helped in the search for Lucian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.