YAKIMA, Wash. -
A vigil was held in Yakima for Lucian Mungia, the little boy who went missing on September 10th.
His body was discovered in the Yakima River.
The vigil took place at Bethel Church of the Nazarene.
The Yakima community came out in force to show their support for the Mungia family and to honor Lucian.
The candlelight vigil was open to the public.
Lucian's aunt Amy Bailey the sister of Sandra Mungia said the reason they decided to to a public vigil is because of community support.
"There's a lot of locals who were super supportive, who came out and searched often. Unfortunately how busy we were conducting the search, we weren't able to get everybody's name and properly thank them," said Bailey.
Now that the family finally has answers, their focus shifts to honoring the memory of Lucian.
Bailey said one of her favorite memories of Lucian happened on one of his birthdays.
Lucian loved fish and was really good at identifying them.
On his birthday the family printed out pictures of fish while he was asleep.
When Lucian woke up he was very excited.
"His eyes just got so big and he was just like wow! Then he just started naming them all," said Bailey.
The church was full of people and each person was given a candle to light and was led in prayer by the pastor.
"It means a lot to us that they tried so hard and they cared so much," said Bailey.
According to Bailey the search for Lucian was the biggest search in Yakima County history.
On January 14th at noon the family is hosting a celebration of life at Stone Church on Englewood Ave. in Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.