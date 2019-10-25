YAKIMA, WA- Christmas is two months away and one Yakima business is already in the season of giving.

For the past 25 years Baxter Construction LLC has sent over 5,000 gifts to kids in need.

This year they hope to give even more the Baxter Construction warehouse is full of boxes of gifts that will be sent all over the world.

The Baxter family has made this a family tradition that started with just one shoe box.

"We started having a family and we thought it would be fun to teach our boys to give back," said Melissa Baxter, Owner, Baxter Construction LLC.

Every year that passed the family started sending more and more gifts through the organization Operation Christmas Child.

Baxter said "as the boys got older we would give them, okay you can have 5 boxes and so that kind of grew."

As the Baxter family grew, so did the business. Soon would be sending hundreds of gifts every year.

"It's been kind of a goal with the family and every year we kind of increased our goal a little bit so we're at 700 this year," said Baxter.

In every box kids get toys but they also get things that will help their future.

"We put school supplies in the boxes basically because a lot of these places the boxes go the kids can't go to school unless they have school supplies. So we put colored pencils, colored crayons, pens, pencils, combs, soap, and toothbrushes," said Baxter.

She says that every gift makes a difference.

"We sent the boxes out and about July I actually got a received a letter from the Philippines from the little girl who received her box and she had just mentioned the things she got and how much of a blessing it was," said Baxter

Baxter says she starts buying gifts since January and is always accepting donations.

If you would like to attend the packing party it will be October, 25 2019 at Baxter Construction LLC, 2521 River Road Yakima, WA 98902 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.