Yakima Cooper Kupp fans overwhelmed with pride for Super Bowl MVP

YAKIMA, WA - Seahawk fans in Yakima quickly turned to Rams fans because of Yakima native, Cooper Kupp.
Kupp grew up in Yakima, played for the Davis Pirates, went to Eastern Washington University, and is now a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP.
"My number one reason to be out here today is Cooper Kupp," said Jask Khinda, Yakima native and Cooper Kupp fan. "I am a Seahawk not going to lie, but Cooper Kupp is a native so I have to go with the Rams today."
There were a few Bengal fans at some of the watch parties.
"A couple years ago they were the worst of the whole NFL so this is really exciting that they've made it to the Super Bowl," said Bengal fan, Adria Thompson.
But, Rams fans, specifically Cooper Kupp fans overwhelmed the bars.
"We're excited that Yakima has a tie into the Super Bowl this year with Cooper Kupp," said Joyce Anstett, Yakima native, and Cooper Kupp fan.
The crowd went wild when they saw Kupp catch the winning touchdown.
"Somehow I knew it was going to happen" said Bill Landon, Rams fan. "It was the perfect way to end that season for them."
A few people had a feeling Kupp would be MVP before the game started.
"It makes me feel awesome," said Ron Goodall, bartender at Tailgaters Bar & Grill. "I called it from the beginning Cooper Kupp is MVP."
But, his former football coach who has been rooting for Kupp since he was in high school at Davis, said he knew he would win.
"You know there was a lot of quiet moments where we were on pins and needles, especially there at the end," said Jay Dumas, Head Coach at Davis High School. "But, you know at the end of the day I just kind of knew somehow that kid was going to pull it out and I just couldn't be happier."
Coach Dumas said that Cooper Kupp deserved to win the Super Bowl more than anyone else because of his hard work.
"You know it was probably the most gratifying feeling because we knew that nobody deserved it more than him, and nobody worked more than him," said Dumas. "You know with the Rams having all those injuries, they knew they had to count on him, so it was awesome to see him make the biggest plays and the biggest moments. It was just incredible."
Coach Dumas says he hopes Cooper Kupp visits home in Yakima sometime soon, so he can inspire some of the current Davis Pirates.