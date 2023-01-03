YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -

Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice says Lucian Munguia's death was an accidental drowning.

Curtice tells NonStop Local an autopsy was completed on December 30, when Lucian's body was identified using dental records. He says no foul play is suspected in the boy's death.

His death is being ruled an accident, and the cause is listed as freshwater drowning.

Lucian was considered missing for 111 days, from September 10, 2022 until his body was discovered near the Yakima River on December 29, 2022. The coroner confirmed the body was Lucian's the next day. He was found about 10 miles south of where he went missing in Sarg Hubbard Park.

Curtice says the Yakima Police Department is still awaiting DNA test results to confirm Lucian's identity.