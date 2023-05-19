YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima City Councilmember Patricia Byers recently earned an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
According to the AWC, the Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes elected officials for their accomplishing training in five areas:
- Roles, responsibilities and legal, requirements
- Public sector resource management
- Community planning and development
- Effective local leadership
- Diversity, equity and inclusion
Byers previously earned the Certificate of Municipal Leadership in 2021 after 30 hours of training. The advanced certificate took more than 60 hours of training.
"Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said AWC CEO Deanna Dawson. “Through our Advanced CML program we are providing our local elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and work to build more equitable communities.”
Byers currently represents District 3 on the Yakima City Council and previously served on the City of Yakima Planning Commission.
