Yakima counselor's license suspended for five years due to sexual misconduct

YAKIMA, Wash. —
The Washington state Department of Health reported disciplinary actions taken against a counselor in Yakima County. Jamilyn Rose Ellis’ mental health counselor license was suspended January 2022 for a minimum of five years.
The Washington DOH reports that Ellis had a sexual relationship with one of her clients, then lied to investigators about it. Ellis treated the client in question between January 2016 through January 2018.
Court documents allege that Ellis would lay her client’s head in her lap during sessions so she could stroke their head. Over time, it is said that text messages between Ellis and her client turned to a sexual nature.
Around September 2019, the Department of Health conducted an investigation, during which Ellis denied any personal relationship with the client.
She is alleged to have started a sexual relationship with the client around October 2020.
Around May 2021, Ellis admitted she had lied and tried to hide her relationship.
In addition to her five years probation, she must also complete a Problem Based Ethics Course and pay a $2,000 fine to the DOH Licensed Mental Health Counselor Program before trying to get reinstated. Should her license be reinstated, she would be under probation for a minimum of five years.
