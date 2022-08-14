Yakima Count Sheriff's K9 captures a rape suspect

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
Yakima County Sheriff's Office shared Sunday evening that K9 Zuza helped capture a rape suspect.
Member from Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force Team were attempting to locate a male with a felony warrant for 1st degree rape (armed with a firearm) and unlawful imprisonment. The male was located on 2000 block of Evans Rd.
After several hours of failing to comply, the K9 was released into the resident.
K9 Zuza was able to find the suspects room, where the door was breached and the suspect was arrested.
He's since booked into the Yakima County Jail.
A firearm was found inside with the suspect.
This capture was K9 Zuza's 133rd violent suspect.
