Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility a quarter mile or less at times in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley and in the Lower Columbia Basin. However, some lower elevation locations, such as in Hermiston, OR may also have dense freezing fog at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&