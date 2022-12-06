YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. --
According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages.
Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
