YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima County Board of Commissioners has announced how they will allocate the remaining $18 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding so support community projects.
Where and how the ARPA funding will be spent in Yakima County.
“This funding represents a significant investment back into our community focusing on areas of key concerns such as public safety, fire prevention, community infrastructure, water and recreation,” said Commissioner Kyle Curtis.
Yakima County was awarded a total of $48 million in ARPA funding and received over 150 community proposals. The proposals were received last year and have been in review by the Board of Commissioners. The remaining $18 million in ARPA funding will support over 50 community investment proposals across the Yakima Valley according to a Yakima County press release.
“It was important to get funds allocated so that the County can ensure 100% of ARPA funding is spent here in Yakima," Commissioner Curtis said.
