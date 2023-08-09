YAKIMA, Wash. - On August 2nd, according to the King County Sheriff's Office, Yakima County Sheriff's Office received an alert about an injured hiker from a personal satellite transmitter/receiver.
They reached out to King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center who quickly sent out their Air Support Unit to assist the Yakima Search and Rescue Team.
The Air Support Unit, using their Guardian 2 rescue helicopter, found the hiker and transported them to a hospital.
During rescues, the Unit is accompanied by King County Medic One paramedics. This allows advanced and immediate medical support for those who are rescued if necessary.
Stories like these illustrate the incredible partnerships between paramedics, rescue teams and first responders which keep our Pacific Northwest community members safe.
Thank you to the King County Sheriff's Air Support Unit and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team for all that you do.
