Yakima county and Yakama Nation joined together to ask for federal funds for law enforcement

TOPPENISH, Wash. - On Thursday, agencies from the Yakama Nation including tribal police, the MMIP committee and county representatives, like County Commissioner LaDon Linde and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office joined together to ask the federal government for funds to help them reduce crime in Yakima County. This comes after they sent a letter requesting funds to representatives Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray and Dan Newhouse.
According to the various groups in attendance, the funds would be used to help pay for a regional crime lab, recruiting more officers and more.
The law enforcement agencies in our area have been working to get a regional crime lab to avoid having to work on the state's timetable. The state crime lab faces a backlog of cases, which delays local law enforcement solving cases. For instance, cases of missing and murdered indigenous people.
During the meeting today, Councilman Jeremy Takala shared the story of a mother trying to get her daughter's remains back from the crime lab to bury them. However, the lab was backlogged and the remains were kept for two months. This prevented her from being able to follow her cultural traditions.
In Yakama Nation culture, it is custom to bury your loved ones within three days of their death. This was also the case with Rosenda Strong's remains. She was a member of the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Strong went missing in 2018 and her remains were found stuffed in a freezer on the Yakama Nation Reservation in 2019. Strong's remains went to a crime lab and were kept from her family for two years. Her sister, Cissy Reyes-Strong finally got to bury her in Umatilla this year.
I spoke to Reyes-Strong at an MMIW/P walk earlier this year where she said remains of found indigenous people need to be treated properly.
"If they do find remains or anything, those remains need to be prayed for," Reyes-Strong said.
According to YCSO and YNTPD a regional crime lab would help prevent this from happening again. DNA, ballistics and other evidence can also be processed faster to help solve cases faster. Unlike Strong's, which remains unsolved.
According to Councilman Takala, funding would also allow tribal police and other local agencies to focus on common problems in our area including gang violence, violent crimes and drug problems.
"The resources that are needed are all tied, we are all a community whether tribal or not," Councilman Takala said.
Sheriff Bob Udell said Yakima County is a beautiful place but people never focus on its beauty because of all the crime.
"If we get safety under control then this place will really, truly start to realize its fullest potential," Sheriff Udell said.
Tribal police said there is also a big problem with car wrecks and DUIs. Additional funding would help them hire more officers so they can put more of an emphasis on the roads.
This year tribal police had 125 DUI arrests and responded to 156 car wrecks, 11 of them died.
Staffing is an issue for police departments across the nation, but tribal police isn't able to offer the competitive benefits or retirement plans that government police agencies are. This being the case, it continues losing officers to other agencies like the YCSO.
Tribal police currently has three officers patrolling per shift. YCSO has six to eight deputies each shift. These deputies patrol 43 hundred square miles of the entire county and often only one deputy can provide backup for YNTPD.
YNTPD would like funds so it can offer retirement and insurance benefits to their officers too.
County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and Ron Anderson could not attend the meeting Thursday but Commissioner Linde said they also signed the letter sent to our representatives.
Commissioner McKinney also provided this statement:
"The people of Yakima county and the Yakama Nation have been communities with beautiful overlapping for generations. It is extremely important for every resident to enjoy a sense of safety and security in their homes, in their work places, and when they are enjoying our beautiful outdoors. Tragically, significant increases in crime have continued to put public safety out of reach for all residents. We are proud of our close collaboration and unity in our ambition to improve the lives for all of our residents. It is vital we receive federal support, as well as state support, to achieve our goals for a prosperous and safe community."
Commissioner Linde also said he hopes the federal government does its part to help our county.
"If you look back at the treaty of 1855, there are promises there that the federal government has committed to uphold and I think it is right and proper they be asked to uphold those promises," Commissioner Linde said.
The agencies asking for funds don't know when they'll get a response from the federal government but they hope to hear back soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.