YAKIMA, Wash. - The American Red Cross has found that Yakima County is at a higher risk for home fires than any other county in Washington.
The Red Cross started keeping data in 2014 as part of their Home Fire Campaign. It planned to keep the data to find trends in home fires to find at risk communities.
"We look at risk by the likelihood of homes without functioning smoke alarms, in addition to the number of home fires that are happening in a community and the chance that a home fire could lead to injury or death," said Betsy Robertson of the American Red Cross Northwest Region.
Robertson said when looking at the data, Yakima County showed a high need compared to other Washington counties, mostly due to a lack of equipment.
Equipment coupled with the amount of home fires in the area, Yakima was their top pick in April's Sound the Alarm event that will help get smoke alarms to households that need it.
"We looked at a map and some data that showed Yakima County having the highest home fire risk of any county in Washington State," said Robertson.
The event will also educate households on proper fire safety. The Red Cross says this education should be a family lesson.
"We put a lot of attention on educating children as well," said Robertson. "Young people in the home to empower them to know what to do and maybe help their parents, you know, coach their parents to take the steps that they need to take to make the home safer."
The Red Cross also encourages homes to ensure that every room has two exits in the case of a fire, and have an evacuation plan in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.