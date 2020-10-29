YAKIMA, WA – The Department of Commerce has awarded the Yakima County Department of Human Services a COVID shelter response grant.
This will allow for the winterization of tents that have been used to increase social distancing and reduce risk of COVID transmission at Yakima Union Gospel Mission. It will also allow for funding of the newly opened Young Adult Shelter in Sunnyside operated by Rod’s House; and the installation of portables to increase capacity and improve living conditions at Camp Hope.
The Board of Yakima County Commissioners and the Yakima County Department of Human Services will begin development of the set of portables to be utilized by Camp Hope tomorrow, October 30, 2020. One of the portables will be named in honor of the late Commissioner Norm Childress, who was an advocate for the implementation of portables to increase the safety and quality of life for individuals living at Camp Hope.
Commissioner Ron Anderson, who is leading the development of the portables, said, “It’s critical that we care for the homeless in our community, especially during the pandemic. These portables will improve living conditions for the long term and improve social distancing.”
Commissioner Vicki Baker said, “I’m so glad Camp Hope decided to dedicate a building to Commissioner Childress. He cared so much for the people of our valley and always had their best interest at heart.”
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday, October 30th at Camp Hope, 2300 E. Birch Street, Yakima, WA 98901, behind U-Haul, off Highway 82, Nob Hill Blvd exit.