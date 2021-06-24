Yakima County burn ban starts Friday the 25th

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Fire Marshal has declared a county-wide burn ban for unincorporated Yakima County effective Friday, June 25, 2021 to Monday, July 12, 2021 due to the extremely high temperatures.
All outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires, are prohibited.
“It is our hope that by declaring a burn ban, we will help ensure that human-caused fires will not divert the resources we need to fight wildfires," said Yakima County Fire Marshal Chris Pedersen. Pedersen also reminds citizens that there is a ban on all fireworks in the unincorporated areas and many cities within Yakima County.
Yakima County is working with federal and state agencies and local Fire Protection Districts to help protect citizens, property, and the environment from the devastation of uncontrolled fire. Outdoor burning in violation of the local ban may be subject to a fine of $1,000, arrest, and/or jail and should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.