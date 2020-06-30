Yakima CARES grant
Kailey Davis

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County businesses are able to apply for up to $10,000 to be used for expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020.

Tuesday, Yakima County Commissioners designated $2.8 million in CARES funding for small business grant assistance with no repayment requirements to be administered by the Yakima County Development Association.

To be eligible, businesses must…

  • Be physically located in Yakima County
  • Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate based on the Governor’s orders
  • Have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of the date it applies
  • Have lost revenue due to COVID-19

First round will close Monday, July 13, 2020.

Businesses are able to find more information on how to apply at www.ycda.com/grants or for additional questions businesses can call 509-575-1140.

Tags

Recommended for you