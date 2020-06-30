YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County businesses are able to apply for up to $10,000 to be used for expenses that were incurred on or after March 27, 2020.
Tuesday, Yakima County Commissioners designated $2.8 million in CARES funding for small business grant assistance with no repayment requirements to be administered by the Yakima County Development Association.
To be eligible, businesses must…
- Be physically located in Yakima County
- Have had to close or reduce its capacity to operate based on the Governor’s orders
- Have 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees as of the date it applies
- Have lost revenue due to COVID-19
First round will close Monday, July 13, 2020.
Businesses are able to find more information on how to apply at www.ycda.com/grants or for additional questions businesses can call 509-575-1140.