YAKIMA, Wash. — A local crime lab will open for operations in Yakima as soon as approved federal funding is received by the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments, according to a joint press release. The Yakima County Commissioners approved a $2.8 million contract using American Rescue Plan Act funding for the crime lab on October 18, which will serve as an operations center for law enforcement agencies to use upgraded technology in hopes of closing cases faster.

“Our goal is not to chase violent crime, rather to use technology to position ourselves in front of it, and in some cases interrupt it before it even happens,” said Dan Christman, Selah Chief of Police. “This effort is true collaboration.”

The local crime lab is meant to support investigation, offering technology that speeds up the process. The technology there isn’t available to most of the agencies it serves, according to the release. Beyond that, it is hoped that having a regional center will help agencies connect crimes from across the valley sooner.

The lab’s day-to-day operations will be managed by an Operations Board, according to the press release. Sheriff Bob Udell was named Board Chair, with Toppenish Chief of Police John Clary as Vice Chair. The board is working to complete job descriptions and conduct interviews to hire analysts for the lab.

“The Local Crime Lab (LCL) will allow agencies a tremendous opportunity to rapidly develop useable investigative information we could only dream of in past years,” said Wapato Chief of Police Nolan Wentz. “When done in a collaborative effort, all our communities will reduce the money, time and effort spent conducting the many serious investigations we face.”

Around $1.2 million from the funding will go toward various technology upgrades. This includes rapid DNA testing equipment, firearm exam equipment, programs for accessing criminal phone and computer data and ESRI crime-mapping software, according to the press release. The rest of the funding will go toward staffing and training for the next four years.

“The true power of the $1.2M in equipment rests with the program’s planned expert staff, who will use it to support investigations and ensure cases are properly built for prosecutors,” said the release.

After the first four years, jurisdictions will offer a financial match to keep the program running over time. Further funding will be pursued in order to keep the lab affordable for local agencies, according to the release.

“Today is not only a big day for the safety of all Yakima County residents, it is a huge day for true regional collaboration of the many law enforcement agencies that are responsible for public safety all across our valley,” said Sheriff Udell. “The modern evidence equipment to be implemented is tip-of-the-spear crime-fighting technology, but the agencies sharing criminal analysts and up-to-date information will be the game-changing strategy that brings crime in our communities to acceptable levels.”